Rep. Stubbs pledges to step down when confirmed for Dane Co. role

Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-77th Dist) plans to step down from the Wisconsin Assembly after she is confirmed as Dane County's new Health Services Director, she announced on Wednesday, April 27, 2023.(Wisconsin Assembly)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison Assemblymember will give up her seat when she takes over Dane County’s largest department. State Representative and former County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs pledged to give up her seat at the statehouse upon being confirmed for her new position.

Two weeks ago, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi selected Stubbs (D-77th Dist.) to serve as the county’s next Human Services Director. Along with being on the Dane County Board for 16 years, Stubbs has served five years as Chair of the Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, which oversees the Department of Human Services.

“County government makes an impactful difference in the lives of so many and I’m honored to have the opportunity to return to what I consider ‘home,’” Stubbs said at the time. “Dane County Human Services has a long, proud legacy in this community and I’m grateful to the County Executive for this opportunity to lead this important work.”

Stubbs’ start date is subject to her approval by the County Board, with late May being the earliest, the executive’s office explained.

The Department of Human Services manages support programs like Joining Forces for Families and Building Bridges. They also run facilities like the Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center.

