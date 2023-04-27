Rep. Van Orden: Train derailment reported in Crawford County

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A train has derailed Thursday in Crawford County, according to a report.

U.S. Rep Derrick Van Orden released a statement on the reported train derailment in Ferryville, saying his team was told that the incident happened south of the Lansing Bridge.

“We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-2), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred,” Van Orden said.

Van Orden is on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and said U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), who is the chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, has also made his staff available to assist.

An updated alert around 12:15 p.m. from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation noted all lanes of WIS 82 eastbound at WIS 35 northbound and southbound was blocked in both directions near Ferryville. The alert said the road closures was “due to an incident.”

WisDOT provided an alternate route for motorists:

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as details develop.

