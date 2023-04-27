Spring arrives and so do allergies; SSM Health has tips to manage them

Health experts from SSM Health in southcentral Wisconsin said people can expect a severe allergy season this year.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts from SSM Health in south central Wisconsin said its looking like people can expect a bad allergy season this year, but relief is possible.

Dr. Julia Thorsen, an attending allergist at SSM Health, explained that people can use nasal spray, eye drops and even allergy shots for those looking for longer-lasting allergy remedies. To avoid medications, allergists say there are other solutions that combat pollen and dust mites like keeping windows closed, washing bedding and vacuuming weekly.

“Taking off your shoes if you’ve been outside, trying to avoid being outside when pollen counts are high, so typically those are on nice windy days especially in the midday when pollen counts tend to be higher,” Thorsen said.

Thorsen added that pollen counts tend to be lower in the early morning and in the late evening. Taking over the counter medications can prevent allergy symptoms before they begin as well.

