WIAA athletes should schedule fall season physicals now, UW Health recommends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With UW Health Kids experts noting primary care access being limited across the state, it’s reminding parents and students to prepare for their fall sports seasons ahead of time.

The health system explained oftentimes if parents or students wait too long to schedule pre-participation sports physicals, it is difficult to get one in on time before the first day of practice. WIAA requires that student athletes have a physical before the first day of practice for fall sports.

The screening covers overall health, but UW Health Kids pediatric sports medicine physician David Bernhardt said it’s important to let your physician know if the athlete has any conditions.

“If athletes do have a history of exercise intolerance or passing out with exercise or there’s a family history of sudden cardiac death at a young age, that that’s brought to the attention of the primary care provider so that appropriate screening can be performed,” Bernhardt said.

Bernhardt said that earlier is better for scheduling appointments.

