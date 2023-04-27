Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project kicks off Friday

The Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project Challenge runs April 28 through April 30.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 27, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Making a movie in 48 hours is what more than 40 teams of filmmakers from across the Badger State have signed up for this year.

Beginning April 28, teams will have exactly two days to write, shoot, edit and produce a completed film in a genre that’s chosen randomly.

Minutes before the official filmmaking period begins, the city producers will announce the three required elements for that competition which includes a prop, line of dialogue and character.

This competition culminates with a screening at the Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film Corner during that iconic festival, and this May, a team out of Wisconsin will be there for the first time in years.

The competition is for everyone, professionals, amateurs and enthusiasts.

Producers of the 48 Challenge join The Morning Show Thursday ahead of opening night Friday.

In years’ past, the challenge has been labeled the Madison 48, but this year, the project is rebranding as Wisconsin 48 to encompass the entire state and to ‘grow the family’ according to the project producers.

If you would like to form a team and compete in this year’s Wisconsin 48-Hour Film Project, the competition is coming up April 28-30. To learn more and register for the remaining spot, you can go to the project’s website.

