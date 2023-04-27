Wisconsin’s showdown with Purdue switched to a Friday night game

Kamo'i Latu celebrates with his teammates after an interception at UW's open spring scrimmage...
Kamo'i Latu celebrates with his teammates after an interception at UW's open spring scrimmage at Camp Randall Stadium.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin’s first Big Ten game of the Luke Fickell era will start a bit a sooner than expected. On Wednesday, UW revealed its game against Purdue has been moved up a day.

The Badgers’ conference games will now kick off with a night game on Friday, September 22, the teams announced. Gametime for the road game has not been set.

For the host Boilermakers, the game is their first Big Ten home game on a Friday night.

The game will be the fourth of the season for the Badgers, following two games at Camp Randall against Buffalo and Georgia Southern, with a trip to Washington State sandwiched in between.

Wisconsin debuts the Luke Fickell era with, 'The Launch'
