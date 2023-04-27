Wisconsin’s showdown with Purdue switched to a Friday night game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin’s first Big Ten game of the Luke Fickell era will start a bit a sooner than expected. On Wednesday, UW revealed its game against Purdue has been moved up a day.

The Badgers’ conference games will now kick off with a night game on Friday, September 22, the teams announced. Gametime for the road game has not been set.

For the host Boilermakers, the game is their first Big Ten home game on a Friday night.

The game will be the fourth of the season for the Badgers, following two games at Camp Randall against Buffalo and Georgia Southern, with a trip to Washington State sandwiched in between.

🚨𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧🚨



Our game against Purdue has been moved to 𝙁𝙍𝙄𝘿𝘼𝙔, September 22‼️



Cue the Friday Night Lights ✨ pic.twitter.com/3AlGe6fquo — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 26, 2023

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.