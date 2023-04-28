41st Annual Crazylegs Classic returns to Madison Saturday

By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Annual Crazylegs Classic will return to Madison on Saturday for its 41st year.

Over 8,000 people are expected to be taking part in an 8k run, 2k walk and wheelchair race. Participants will start on Library Mall and finish on the field at Camp Randall.

It’s a tradition for many families and it will happen rain or shine.

”There are so many great stories of alumni coming together and they bring their family and they’ve run it for 35, 40 years and they’ve run it with their kids and now they’re bringing their grandkids to the after party and there’s so many great stories about that,” Scott Silvestri, General Manager and Vice President of Badger Sports Properties, said.

After the run/walk, there is a party near the finish line.

“We like to say it’s a big block party after right outside Camp Randall,” Silvestri said.

Race packet pickup is Friday at the Kohl Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You should enter through Gate B.

You can still register for the race online until 11:59 Friday night at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Madison/UWCrazylegsClassic.

Same day walkup registration will only take place at the Kohl Center.

NBC15 is a proud sponsor of this year’s event. Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino and Sports Director Mike Jacques will be emceeing the event Saturday morning.

8K Run Course Info:

  1. Line up on Library Mall behind appropriate pace signage
  2. Start at the intersection of State Street and N. Lake Street
  3. Continue up State Street
  4. Left on Gilman Street
  5. Left on Carroll Street
  6. Left on Langdon Street
  7. Right on North Park Street
  8. Left on Observatory Drive
  9. Right on Walnut Street
  10. Right onto boat launch and take either bike path or walking path
  11. Left onto University Bay Day at Picnic Point parking lot
  12. Return on University Bay Drive (north lane)
  13. Left on Walnut Street (water stop and restroom location)
  14. Continue on Walnut Street in front of UW Track (west lane)
  15. Left on University Avenue (stay in west bound lane)
  16. Right on Breese Terrace (stay in east bound lane)
  17. Left into Lot 19
  18. Finish at Camp Randall Stadium

2k Walk Course Info:

  1. Staging on Library Mall behind runners
  2. Start at the intersection of State Street and N. Lake Street
  3. Continue up State Street
  4. Left on W. Gilman Street
  5. Left on N. Henry Street
  6. Left on Langdon Street
  7. Left on N. Park Street
  8. Right on Lathrop Drive
  9. Walk west through campus buildings
  10. Left on N. Charter Street—obey traffic signals and merge onto sidewalks
  11. Right on W. Dayton Street
  12. Left onto S. Randall Ave.
  13. Right onto Monroe Street
  14. Right into Lot 18 and Gate 1
  15. Follow route into Camp Randall Stadium finish

