Animal rescue hosts free vet clinic for pet owners at risk of homelessness

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pop-up veterinary clinic at Warner Park is providing some important services to community members and their furry friends.

Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin is hosting the free veterinary clinic four times a year to support those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The events are open to the public and pet owners can get free medical care, supplies and advice on their animals.

Founder Lauren Brinkman said many pet owners without a home want to keep their pet happy and healthy, they just don’t have the resources.

“We’ve talked to a lot of the clients who come to our clinics and some people had pets before they started to experience homelessness,” Brinkman said. “Our economy is tough right now and there’s people who don’t have their needs filled, whether it’s shelter or different resources because animals may not be welcomed.”

Brinkman said regardless of circumstances, everyone deserves to have a companion.

“When it comes down to it, we need people to help animals and animals help people. It’s such a intermingled need and when we can help people the animals are better off and the people feel like they’ve done their duty to get their animals the care they need.”

The clinic will be held every other month, according to Brinkman. To stay up-to-date on the events, visit https://www.facebook.com/UnderdogPetRescue.

