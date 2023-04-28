Anti-racism murals painted, presented to Madison, Sun Prairie school districts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Educators with Madison and Sun Prairie school districts will have a new, inspirational piece of art to look at each day, thanks to an international muralist.

During the Urban Collaborative Conference Member Meeting Friday, Executive Director Lauren Katzman and international artist Kyle Holbrook presented three murals to area educators.

Each mural had the same theme, anti-racism. The theme coincided with the conference’s focus- improving the learning environment and experience for black and brown students.

“In particular, students with disabilities who are also black and brown students,” Katzman said. “we want to make sure they have equitable access to schools and inclusive practices and so these murals help see that not only hear that but actually physically see it.”

Holbrook, who grew up with parents who were educators, said he painted the murals in honor of special education teachers.

“These are the ones that work with the kids that frankly sometimes people don’t want to work with—the kids that may get in trouble or have some disability or special need. So, these are the teachers that are really helping shape our future,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook added he hopes that staff and students see the murals and know that they matter, regardless of their background.

“To be reminded that there’s different cultures, there’s different people, and there’s different genders. Everyone deserves equal opportunity. If I can convey those messages and help to convey those messages through art, then I’ve done my job.”

Katzman said one of the murals will go to Madison Metropolitan School District, another to the Sun Prairie School District, and the third will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefitting educators.

