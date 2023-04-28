Bear spotted strolling past Mount Horeb home

The Mount Horeb Police Department shared a picture of a bear spotted near a home on the city's north side.(Mount Horeb Police Dept. via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) – A black bear was caught on camera late Thursday night strolling past a home on the north side of Mount Horeb before heading to a nearby park, the police department reported.

According to its Facebook post, which included a Ring photo of the bear, it was seen in the 300 block of N. Eighth Street and headed into Stewart Lake County Park. A sighting like that is not unusual at this time of the year, a state Department of Natural Resources official told the police department.

The post reminded people that bears typically are not aggressive and tend to be skittish. If they spot one, people should stay calm, not run away, and not approach the bear. It also included a link to the DNR’s recommendations for what to do to avoid a confrontation.

The police department also added a list of dos and don’ts to avoid attracting bears:

  • Do not knowingly feed a bear
  • Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time
  • Clean areas where bird feeders were located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed
  • Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans
  • Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up
  • Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters
  • Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours
  • Keep barbeque grills and picnic tables clean

