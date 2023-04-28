Cloudy, Windy, And A Bit Wet For Our Weekend

Cold front moves through overnight

Temperatures continue to go down into Sunday

Winds stay breezy through Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We ended the workweek very much like yesterday except with more high clouds that moved in later in the day and we were a bit warmer. Unfortunately, we can’t take this weather with us into the weekend. Overnight and into Saturday morning we’ll see a cold front move through that will bring some cooler, wetter, and breezier conditions. The best chance for any showers will be in the morning, with some intermittent showers in the afternoon. Highs will only get to near 50.

On Sunday we’ll stay on the backside of this slow-moving weather system and feel our temperatures dropping even more. Sunday morning showers could also have some snow mixed in with it too, but we’re not going to see any accumulation. Morning lows will drop down into the upper 30s and afternoon highs only to the mid-40s. Winds will be gusting to 30-35 mph and that will help to make out below-average temperatures feel even chillier. We’ll repeat this same cycle again going into Monday with the chance of a bit of mixed precipitation changing over to showers, and winds staying high throughout the day.

Finally on Tuesday, the low will be far enough to the east where we’ll begin to see some improving sky conditions

