Interview with filmmaker Max Blaska

By Leigh Mills and Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “It’s a dollar baby” is a program where filmmakers can pay for a Stephen King story and adapt it into their own film.

Leigh Mills spoke with Max Blaska, who made one of those films.

Blaska said “Last Rung on the Ladder” is a story about mental health that shows “what it’s like to have that voice that never shuts up.”

Blaska said it has been cool to see the reactions people have to the film because of a personal connection they might have.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Improving conditions next week
Cloudy, Windy, And A Bit Wet For Our Weekend
Wet and Windy Weather on the Way
Wet and Windy Weather on the Way
Leigh Mills spoke with Max Blaska, who made one of those films.
Interview with filmmaker Max Blaska
Train hits truck in Juneau County, driver taken to the hospital