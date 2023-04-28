Interview with filmmaker Max Blaska

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “It’s a dollar baby” is a program where filmmakers can pay for a Stephen King story and adapt it into their own film.

Leigh Mills spoke with Max Blaska, who made one of those films.

Blaska said “Last Rung on the Ladder” is a story about mental health that shows “what it’s like to have that voice that never shuts up.”

Blaska said it has been cool to see the reactions people have to the film because of a personal connection they might have.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.