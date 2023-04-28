Local workers, state leaders honor Workers’ Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - April 28th is Workers’ Memorial Day, a day to honor those who lost their lives on the job and to push for safer jobs and working conditions across the country.

According to the AFL-CIO Trade Union, over 343 workers die each day from hazardous working conditions. That’s more than double the rate of four years ago.

On Friday, workers from across Wisconsin were joined by state and local officials in Madison to push for safer working conditions for those with jobs in hospitals, schools and local construction projects in Wisconsin and across the U.S.

“So this is exactly why we are here today because when literally 105 Wisconsinites died on the job in 2021, that’s 105 too many. Way too many,” WI Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski said. “And when we know things like workplace violence is now the number three cause of death? Enough is enough.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also spoke at the event. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin sent a statement saying in part “Every Wisconsinite should have the security to know that they will be safe at work and will come home to their loved ones healthy... We have so much more work to do.”

Workers’ Memorial Day was first celebrated in 1989.

