Madison Police Department unveils five-year strategic plan

By Tyler Peters
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department laid out its five-year strategic plan to improve the department’s operations during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes detailed what areas the department looks to grow and emphasized the importance of working with the community.

“Community policing is and has always been a cornerstone of MPD’s operating philosophy,” Barnes said. “Our plan is designed to improve in all areas of operations and administrations, and when I say improve, I really mean it. There are not a lot of police departments that are vulnerable enough to say that there are areas that we can improve.”

The plan is made up of four main pillars. Those pillars include Madison-centric policing, youth engagement, public communication and workplace culture.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes details the department's five-year strategic plan.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes details the department's five-year strategic plan.(NBC15)

“Our goal is to build upon our past traditions and current accomplishments and to embrace the technology that we have before us in order to build the a bright future for 21st century policing,” Barnes said.

MPD’s 21st century approach revolves around evidence-based policing.

Barnes said this model can serve as a leading example for police departments in Wisconsin and even across the country.

“The Madison Police Department is on the verge of becoming the premier police department in Wisconsin and the national model for exceptional police,” Barnes said. “You have a police department here in Madison that understands that when we go about any initiative, we take into consideration what harm it may cause to the community, a cost-benefit analysis, and there’s not a lot of police departments that do that.”

Barnes hopes the department’s plan helps form a stronger collaboration between the police and the community.

“I want to thank our community for coming together and supporting this initiative, for allowing us to to hear your input and for you to give us that input,” Barnes said.

The full plan is available on MPD’s website. You can view it by clicking here.

