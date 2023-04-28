The Oaks Golf Course finishes major renovation ahead of 20 year anniversary

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Peak golf season is just around the corner in Wisconsin, and the Oaks Golf Course has made some major changes for this upcoming summer.

The Oaks General Manager, Jessica Blaska-Grady, said they’ve invested nearly a million dollars into the renovations which includes adding, removing and re-shaping bunkers as well as replacing the green on hole two.

“We knew that our bunkers needed some major TLC it was evident even going back five years ago with some of the major rain events we were getting,” Blaska-Grady said. “They would wash out, we would pump water out of them and they weren’t draining anymore and then they were eroding which was causing an even bigger problem.”

Blaska-Grady said this is a project that’s been years in the making, but it just so happens to fall on the 20th anniversary of the course. Over the decades Blaska-Grady has watched firsthand as her family purchased the land off I-94 and turned it into a golf course.

“Seeing people that have been here since day one is the thing that really sticks with me,” Blaska-Grady said. “That’s my favorite part.”

The Oaks Director of Golf, Shaun Finley, said the course has matured a lot in the last 20 years, and it plays dramatically different then it did the past five or ten years.

“Just the layout is a lot of fun in the fact that we have six par threes, five par fives it gives you nice variety,” Finley said.

