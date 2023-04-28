Packers select Iowa’s Van Ness

With the 13th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Lukas Van Ness, Defensive End, from Iowa
Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) reacts after making a tackle during the second half...
Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) reacts after making a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers may be gone, and the Jordan Love era is about to begin in Green Bay; the Packers still decided to draft on the defensive side of the ball. At least in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Packers selected Lukas Van Ness, EDGE or Defensive End, from Iowa with the 13th pick overall.

Van Ness is originally from Barrington, IL, and played two seasons for the Hawkeyes. He did not start a game for Iowa last season, but did earn second team All-Big Ten honors. Van Ness recorded 6 and ½ sacks last season and 12 and ½ in his time at Iowa.

Van Ness will wear number 90 for Green Bay.

