Police urge students to stay safe at Mifflin St block party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students will crowd Mifflin Street on Saturday for Madison’s biggest block party of the year. The event brings students from all over Wisconsin to dance, socialize, and jump around.

The event, however, has a history of causing injuries and property damage, including a balcony collapse last year.

There are 200 police officers ready to go for Saturday, with traffic teams and a few mounted officers, according to Madison Police Chief Scott Barnes.

Building inspector Matt Tucker said preventing another balcony crash is a top priority for them this year.

“It’s a great concern of ours, many aren’t designed or intended to occupy large loads of people or large loads of stuff, so we really encourage people to use caution,” Tucker said.

Tucker said communication will be the most valuable tool in preventing incidents. Barnes added that police are fully prepared to knock on doors and alert property owners of possible hazards when balconies are involved.

“We want the landlords and the property owners to work with their tenants to be responsible about the use of these spaces, because these tend to be the most unsafe situations that we get involved with,” Tucker said.

Chief Barnes emphasized they are not trying to prevent students from attending or from having fun, they just want everyone to stay safe.

“Our agency spends months planning for this event to make sure that the students and the rest of the community who may join in feel safe,” Chief Barnes said.

Barnes said he feels confident that things will go well tomorrow.

“So, I think we have a good plan, we got the cooperation of our community, and we expect to have a very, very successful day of Mifflin Street, Crazylegs, Farmers’ Market, and by nine o’clock everyone will have their pajamas on and then we’ll be ready to go to bed. That’s my prediction,” Barnes said.

Barnes wants to remind students that the police department has developed this plan with the interest of the community in mind. They are working with UW and with community members to ensure this is a safe and fun event.

“We want everyone to come out and be safe, you need to know that you’re police department cares tremendously about your community,” Barnes said.

