Shot fired through front door of Lake Mills home

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly firing a shot into a Lake Mills home.

The Lake Mills Police Department noted the suspect was captured within minutes of police learning about the gunfire. The suspect was taken to the Jefferson Co. jail and charges are being referred to the district attorney’s office.

When the officers arrived at the home, in the 900 block of Plainview Terrace, around 2:19 p.m., they found a bullet hole going right through the front door, according to the police statement. The report indicated no one was injured by the gunfire.

The police department’s investigation revealed the individuals involved knew each other prior to the incident. Investigators believe it was isolated and there is no greater threat to the community.

