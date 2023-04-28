Soak up the spring weather today...

Rainy & cool over the weekend
Cooler with rain chances for the weekend.
Cooler with rain chances for the weekend.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT
  • 60s & partly sunny today
  • Scattered rain Saturday & Sunday
  • Temperatures much cooler next 2 days
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It finally felt like spring across southern Wisconsin yesterday, and today will be very similar. Friday will feature a bit more cloud cover rather than sunshine, but temperatures will still be in the mid-60s. A system is building just off to our west and will slowly be moving in tonight and tomorrow morning.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, you don’t necessarily need to cancel them but you’ll want to have the rain gear handy, especially before noon. A band of rain will be moving in from the west through the morning. That looks to be the most widespread rain that we’ll see on Saturday, with a few scattered showers lingering through the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler: only in the mid to lower 50s.

Scattered rain showers will continue into Sunday with temperatures even cool in the mid-40s. It’s possible that a few snowflakes or sleet could mix in early Sunday morning but no snow or ice accumulation is expected.

Looking Ahead...

That rainy system will be moving out on Monday, with temperatures still cool to start the new workweek. Skies will clear through the rest of the week with temps slowly rebounding from the 50s on Tuesday to the mid-60s by Thursday.

