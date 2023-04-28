These roads are being closed for the Crazylegs Classic

The starting line on State St. jus off the UW Library mall
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Runners and walkers will line the streets Saturday morning for the 41st annual Crazylegs Classic. This means that several roads will be closed for the event.

The race begins at Library Mall and finishes inside Camp Randall Stadium. These are the streets that will be affected:

  • Breese Terr
  • Charter St: between Dayton and Observatory
  • Dayton St: between Charter and Randall
  • Langdon St: between Park and Carroll
  • Lathrop Dr
  • Marsh Dr: between University Bay and Walnut
  • Monroe St: between Randall and Regent
  • Observatory Dr: except west of Walnut
  • Park St: between University and Observatory
  • Randall Ave: between Dayton and Monroe
  • University Ave: between Breese Terr and Walnut
  • University Bay Dr: between Lake Mendota Dr and Walnut
  • Walnut St: between University and University Bay

The city is warning drivers to expect delays between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, several bus routes will detour away from downtown and campus area from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. These routes are 2, 4, 6, 7, 13 and 80. You can find details at the Madison metro transit website.

If you park in campus lots, check the UW Transportation website for alternate parking locations. These are the lots that will be affected:

LotImpact
18, 19Closed 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have a permit, you can park in Lot 17.
2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 26, 36, 41, 56, 58, 59, 80Might be inaccessible between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
12, 17, 21, 23, 27, 30, 38, 39, 40, 60, 64, 65, 67Lots are accessible, but might need to take an alternate route due to road/lane closures.
4, 34, 35, 37Lots accessible, but might need an alternate route.
Moped Lots 690, 694, 695Inaccessible Saturday, use 652 or 653.

