These roads are being closed for the Crazylegs Classic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Runners and walkers will line the streets Saturday morning for the 41st annual Crazylegs Classic. This means that several roads will be closed for the event.

The race begins at Library Mall and finishes inside Camp Randall Stadium. These are the streets that will be affected:

Breese Terr

Charter St: between Dayton and Observatory

Dayton St: between Charter and Randall

Langdon St: between Park and Carroll

Lathrop Dr

Marsh Dr: between University Bay and Walnut

Monroe St: between Randall and Regent

Observatory Dr: except west of Walnut

Park St: between University and Observatory

Randall Ave: between Dayton and Monroe

University Ave: between Breese Terr and Walnut

University Bay Dr: between Lake Mendota Dr and Walnut

Walnut St: between University and University Bay

The city is warning drivers to expect delays between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, several bus routes will detour away from downtown and campus area from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. These routes are 2, 4, 6, 7, 13 and 80. You can find details at the Madison metro transit website.

If you park in campus lots, check the UW Transportation website for alternate parking locations. These are the lots that will be affected:

Lot Impact 18, 19 Closed 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have a permit, you can park in Lot 17. 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 26, 36, 41, 56, 58, 59, 80 Might be inaccessible between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 12, 17, 21, 23, 27, 30, 38, 39, 40, 60, 64, 65, 67 Lots are accessible, but might need to take an alternate route due to road/lane closures. 4, 34, 35, 37 Lots accessible, but might need an alternate route. Moped Lots 690, 694, 695 Inaccessible Saturday, use 652 or 653.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.