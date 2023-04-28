Train hits truck in Juneau County, driver taken to the hospital

(KAIT-TV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver whose truck was hit by a train in Juneau County told officials he didn’t see the locomotive coming.

The Juneau County Communications Center received a call around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday about a train hitting a truck at a railroad crossing just east of Camp Douglas on State Hwy 12/16.

The truck driver was conscious and alert when authorities arrived at the scene, but officials say the truck and trailer ended up in the ditch with significant damage.

The 50-year-old truck driver said he didn’t slow down and never saw the train coming, according to the sheriff’s office. He was transported to a hospital via med-flight to be treated for injuries from the wreck.

