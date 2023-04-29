April Ends Chilly

Intermittent rain showers today

Morning temperatures into the 30s

Winds gusty through Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather pattern change we were expecting is here, and this will be a chilly end to April. This morning the cold front moved through, and with it a quick shot of showers. Conditions will be changing noticeably this afternoon. Just after the noontime hours, temperatures hit the highest they will be for the day, now they will be heading down. Winds have already picked up to over 20 mph and that will be with us for the the next 48-72 hours.

This evening we still may still a few intermittent showers, but they will likely be few and far between. Tonight temperatures will be heading down considerably, into the mid to upper 30s. And that means any precipitation coming through could be a wintry mix for Sunday morning. No accumulations in our area are expected except for a possibly little dusting on some surfaces in the Dells. Temperatures will be only rising into the mid 40s, so the wintry mix time is limited just to the morning and then possibly into Sunday night into Monday morning.

What’s Coming Up...

Winds are beginning to get gusty today, but that is just the beginning. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday we’re expecting to see gusts anywhere from 35-45 mph because of the strong gradient on the backside of this system. Gusty winds and Sunday morning’s temperatures will make our wake up feel more like its near 30 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

As we start the week, the chance for precipitation with this storm ends on Monday evening, but clouds will likely stay in the forecast through much of the beginning of Tuesday, then we begin to start to see brighter skies.

