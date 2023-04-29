Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bear was wandering around near Verona Road Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officials said someone spotted the bear at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the end of Freeport Road and Verona Road, towards the Home Depot.

The DNR advised Madison Police to leave the bear alone to find it’s own way out of the city after MPD called to follow up with them.

In a post by MPD Friday, after another bear was spotted in Mount Horeb, officials reminded people that bears typically are not aggressive and tend to be skittish. If they spot one, people should stay calm, not run away, and not approach the bear. It also included a link to the DNR’s recommendations for what to do to avoid a confrontation.

The police department advises to follow their guidelines to avoid attracting bears:

Do not knowingly feed a bear

Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time

Clean areas where bird feeders were located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed

Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans

Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up

Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters

Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours

Keep barbeque grills and picnic tables clean

Police didn’t know the specific species of the bear, and did not take any photos.

