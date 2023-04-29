Camp Randall Invite brings high school rowers to Madison

(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of competitive rowers from the Midwest made Madison their destination Saturday for one of the first youth regattas of the spring season.

The Camp Randall Invite, held on Lake Wingra, brought ten visiting teams to the Madison area.

Madison’s own Camp Randall team was made up of local middle and high schoolers. Head Coach Kari Cole said this is a special event, since there are few racing opportunities in this part of the Midwest.

“I think its something that clicks,” Cole said. “I think of rowing as one of the ultimate team sports. It requires you to be in complete sync with a lot of people and you spend a lot of time with people and build strong relationships with people around you.”

The regional qualifying race is coming in May.

