Damp & cool weekend

Rain moves through this morning

Scattered rain/snow Sun & Mon

Chilly start to May

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you enjoyed our two days of spring as much as possible because the nice weather is out the window this weekend. A slow-moving system is sliding through, bringing us precip chances today, Sunday, and into Monday with much cooler temperatures.

What’s Coming Up...

A cold front is moving through this morning, ushering in a line of rain showers. This has progressed a little faster than what was expected yesterday, which is good news if you’re headed to the Crazylegs Classic this morning. It looks like most of the rain should be wrapped up in Dane County by 9 AM so most of the rain should be dry aside from a stray shower.

A couple stay showers will linger in the afternoon but much of the rest of Saturday will be on the drier side. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds out of the northwest up to 15 mph. Believe it or not, today is the better day of the weekend because things get colder and a bit messier on Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

Cooler air will rush in on Sunday, keeping high temperatures in the mid-40s for most. Scattered showers will continue, but with the cooler air, it’s likely that some snowflakes will mix in during the morning. No snow accumulation is expected, and roads shouldn’t be impacted. Winds will be strong out of the northwest with gusts near 30 mph.

More of the same on Monday, with scattered rain or snow showers likely especially east of I-39. The weather will gradually improve through the week: high temperatures climbing to the 50s on Tuesdsay, and mid-60s by Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.