Dane County Board allegedly faced hate speech during meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Board members were allegedly the subject of racial hate speech Thursday, according to one board member.

County Board Chair Patrick Miles said a supporter of State Representative Shelia Stubbs, who was recently denied by the board after announcing her resignation to take on the role of Dane County Director of Human Services, yelled a racial slur at Black members of the board.

The County Board condemned the action, Miles continued.

“We appreciate the leadership our Black colleagues provide in addressing important and challenging policy issues,” Miles said. “We proudly stand with them in their dedicated public service.”

No recording of the meeting or minutes have been made available.

