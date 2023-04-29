Emotions run high after Rep. Stubbs’ Dane Co. Human Services position denied in first round of votes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In what has been called an unprecedented outcome, Representative Shelia Stubbs was unanimously denied for Dane County Director of Human Services in the first three rounds of voting by county supervisors after being appointed by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Longtime colleagues Rep. Stubbs and District 34 Supervisor Patrick Miles say emotions were running high after Thursday night’s meeting, where a group of supervisors questioned Stubbs. Miles says he respects Rep. Stubbs but the county needs a person that will give their full undivided attention.

“She is not the best choice for the position,” Miles said.

Rep. Stubbs thinks people already had their minds made up about her.

“I think some people already made their decisions before I started,” Stubbs said.

Some people believe she would not resign from her current position on the state Assembly if elected.

“I’ve been very clear from the beginning in this process,” Stubbs said. “My intent was never to work the two jobs.”

District 34 Supervisor Patrick Miles says when talking to Representative Stubbs about her plans to resign from the Assembly, he didn’t get a direct answer.

“She was making public statements that she was going to keep both jobs,” he said.

Miles says Thursday’s meeting made clear on why he had reservations about Representative Stubbs.

“She perpetuated misinformation about my actions in putting the resolution into the process and her and led her supporters to believe that I was blocking the nomination,” Miles said.

The representative says the act of hate from others do not reflect her beliefs or current goal.

“But I can just say this that I was in a place of focusing for the confirmation,” she said. “I’ll say it and I’ll say it again. I don’t practice hate. I am a person whose fault for racial disparities.”

Two weeks ago, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi selected Stubbs (D-77th Dist.) to serve as the county’s next Human Services Director. Along with being on the Dane County Board for 16 years, Stubbs has served five years as Chair of the Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, which oversees the Department of Human Services. Parisi spoke out about the votes Friday in full support of Stubbs.

“What occurred last night was unprecedented,” Parisi said.

“The actions of certain members of this Board toward Representative Stubbs reflect poorly on the institution we all took an oath to uphold,” Parisi added. “ At a time when decency and kindness toward our fellow persons are at a deficiency, as elected leaders we have a responsibility to rise above and show future generations how to conduct ourselves in a manner becoming of the offices we were elected to hold.”

The committee has five days to release the recording of Thursday’s meeting. Representative Stubbs will face the Personnel and Finance Committee on Monday, but the ultimate decision will be made on Thursday by the County Board.

The Department of Human Services manages support programs like Joining Forces for Families and Building Bridges. They also run facilities like the Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center.

