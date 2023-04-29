Flooding displaces residents in Prairie du Chien

Flooding from the Mississippi River has hit peak levels in Prairie du Chien and community members are feeling the impact of the rising water levels.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flooding from the Mississippi River has hit peak levels in Prairie du Chien and community members are feeling the impact of the rising water levels.

Brittany Nichols and her family are among ten others to be displaced from their homes due to the recent flooding.

“It’s been pretty hectic,” Nichols said. “In 2019, there was a flood, but it wasn’t this bad.”

Crawford County Director of Emergency Management Jim Hackett said this is the third highest flood Prairie du Chien has ever seen.

“This is better than we thought it’d be,” Hackett said. “We were planning for 25 feet. We’re about two feet less at the crest.”

Nichols said this is an unusual time for her family.

“We’ve had a little bit of a hard time getting to our house, so we were able to wait there for the first few days,” Nichols said. “Now it’s over our boots.”

Flooding in Prairie du Chien displaces ten families.
Flooding in Prairie du Chien displaces ten families.(NBC15)

Nichols’ basement filled up with nearly six feet of water.

“We just got pumps going,” Nichols said. “My dad’s been up about every two hours refilling the generators just to keep the pump going so (the water) doesn’t get in the house.”

Once they were displaced, Nichols said her husband used one of their neighbor’s paddle boats to bring their young daughter to safety without getting her wet.

“When the water was so high, I asked him if he would put our daughter in the seat on it... so we didn’t get her wet,” Nichols said.

Hackett said 40 homes have been affected by the flooding.

“Once we see the crest die down, we’ll start doing damage assessments,” Hackett said. “We’ll open up hotlines for people to call in, and we’re going to report all that to Wisconsin Emergency Management.”

As the flooding continues, Nichols’ said she’s thanking the community for their help.

“The community has been awesome,” Nichols said. “The high school came and helped sandbag all of the houses down on North Main Street, which was really nice. We would have never been able to do it without them.”

Nichols’ family is now staying at her parent’s house as they wait for the water to go down.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Emotions run high after Rep. Stubbs’ Dane Co. Human Services position denied in first rounds of...
Emotions run high after Rep. Stubbs’ Dane Co. Human Services position denied in first rounds of vote
Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-77th Dist) plans to step down from the Wisconsin Assembly after she is...
Emotions run high after Rep. Stubbs’ Dane Co. Human Services position denied in first round of votes
Flooding displaces residents in Prairie du Chien
Flooding displaces residents in Prairie du Chien
Several MPD squad vehicles were parked outside of West Towne Mall Friday.
MPD investigate incident at West Towne Mall