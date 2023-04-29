Former Badger LB Nick Herbig drafted by Steelers in fourth round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WMTV) - The star of Wisconsin’s 2022 defense Nick Herbig, will join Keeanu Benton in the Steel City.

These two Badger Boys are headed to the Burgh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B4lxPp2cTT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

Nick Herbig was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 132nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Herbig will join his older brother, Nate Herbig, an offensive lineman who was signed to the Steelers earlier in the offseason.

Along with Keeanu Benton, Herbig will join four other former Badgers, T.J. Watt, Derek Watt, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Scott Nelson who all are with the Steelers organization.

With the 132nd pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select LB Nick Herbig. pic.twitter.com/bTComceJvK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

T.J. Watt will enjoy having another @BadgerFootball great chasing the QB with him. 😤



The @steelers have selected @nickherbig_ in the 4th round.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/H3QMiPMGQ5 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) April 29, 2023

Proud big brother moment 🥹 pic.twitter.com/fUlM7MiK9G — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

Herbig was a standout linebacker at Wisconsin, leading the team in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (15.5) in 11 games during the 2022 season.

The Kauai, Hawaii native was a first team All-Big Ten (Consensus), Walter Camp second team All-American, AFCA second team All-American, and AP third team All-American in the 2022 season.

