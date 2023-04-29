Former Badger LB Nick Herbig drafted by Steelers in fourth round

Herbig becomes the third Badger to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback...
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback during second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsins 17-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WMTV) - The star of Wisconsin’s 2022 defense Nick Herbig, will join Keeanu Benton in the Steel City.

Nick Herbig was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 132nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Herbig will join his older brother, Nate Herbig, an offensive lineman who was signed to the Steelers earlier in the offseason.

Along with Keeanu Benton, Herbig will join four other former Badgers, T.J. Watt, Derek Watt, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Scott Nelson who all are with the Steelers organization.

Herbig was a standout linebacker at Wisconsin, leading the team in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (15.5) in 11 games during the 2022 season.

The Kauai, Hawaii native was a first team All-Big Ten (Consensus), Walter Camp second team All-American, AFCA second team All-American, and AP third team All-American in the 2022 season.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

