GiGi’s Playhouse Madison hosts 2nd Annual Dash for Down Syndrome

MONONA , Wis. (WMTV) - The 2nd Annual Dash for Down Syndrome took place in Monona on Saturday.

Hosted by GiGi’s Playhouse Madison, the fundraiser and community event included a 5k fun run, a one mile walk, kids dash and community festival at Winnequah Park.

Site Director for GiGi’s Playhouse Madison Kelly Antonson said the event has raised over $55,000 this year, $5,000 of that was raised just this week. The money stays local and helps keep programming free for GiGi’s Playhouse Madison families.

“All of the money raised stays right here in Madison at our Madison playhouse. We have over 360 families that we’re serving right now and we have new families coming all of the time so it’s really important that we continue raising awareness and this is a huge awareness event for us too,” Antonson said.

Antonson said the whole community comes out for the event and they are so thankful for the support.

“We have volunteers that are from playhouse families, they’re from community partners that we have, people have just come out of the woodwork to help us. We’re going to have a whole bunch of people coming just to cheer runners on. It’s just been incredible the people that have wanted to support us and make sure that we’re doing really good things for our community,” she said.

Over 500 people were registered for the event and Antonson said they are already looking forward to next year.

The Madison Playhouse opened in 2016, becoming the 30th playhouse in the North American network. The organization’s mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all by offering free programming to families.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.