Jets bolster O-line, take Wisconsin C Tippmann in 2nd round

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half...
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets selected Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Tippmann, the 43rd overall pick, helps bolster an offensive line that will be protecting recently acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season.

The Jets also initially held the 42nd pick in the draft, but traded it to Green Bay in the deal to acquire Rodgers this week.

Tippmann, listed by the Jets at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, was a two-year starter for the Badgers. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection the past two seasons.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native provides competition for veteran Connor McGovern, who was re-signed by New York earlier this week. McGovern has been the Jets’ starting center the past three seasons, starting 48 games and missing only two since signing as a free agent in 2020.

The Jets selected Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald with the 15th overall pick Thursday night.

McDonald was formally introduced by the Jets at the team’s facility a few hours before the draft resumed Friday night.

He drew laughs from reporters while discussing his ability to ride a unicycle and his propensity for leaping over parked vehicles to show off his jumping skills.

“The next thing I’ll be jumping over is (offensive) tackles, that’s it,” a smiling McDonald said. “I’m officially retired from jumping over cars.”

New York was next scheduled to pick in the fourth round (No. 112) and it has a pair of fifth-rounders — at Nos. 143 and 170.

NOTES: The Jets announced they signed long snapper Thomas Hennessy to a four-year contract extension. Hennessy, the team’s longest-tenured player, was entering the final year of his deal.

