Monona police chase ends in K9 capture

Suspect ran after crashing the stolen vehicle
(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A police chase ended in Monona Saturday morning after a K9 caught a suspect who fled the scene of a crash.

A Wisconsin State Patrol officer and a MOPD officer had followed a speeding vehicle into Monona when the driver lost control and crashed, MOPD reports. The driver then ran, refusing to stop when the officers warned him to, finally scaling a fence when MOPD K9 Jakko caught him.

The driver was treated for a dog bite, and arrested on charges of Felony Eluding, OWVWOC and Resisting/Obstructing with two charges of Felony Bail Jumping, MOPD said. The driver had been out on bail for previous felony eluding charges, the department said.

WSP discovered that the vehicle was stolen and are continuing to work on the case.

