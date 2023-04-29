MPD: 44 arrested during Mifflin St. Block Party, stolen gun recovered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mifflin Street Block Party was back in full swing Saturday, after the COVID-19 pandemic and severe weather put a damper on things the last few years.

The Madison Police Department said this year’s celebration was busy, with over 10,000 attendees and 44 arrests made by 6 p.m. A stolen handgun was recovered during one of the arrests.

Executive Section Captain of Operations Stephanie Drescher said people are still transitioning out of the COVID-19 era and are eager to gather. Drescher said more than 200 officers, as well as area fire inspectors, were on the scene ensuring the safety of party-goers.

“Last year we had some pretty significant weather with rain, we’ve had a tornado watch. So, weather has started out kind of sketchy but turned out to be pretty OK today, so it explains why we do have a little bit larger crowd,” Drescher said.

Drescher said after a balcony collapsed during last year’s celebration, extra precautions were taken this time around. Inspections were done 10 days prior to Saturday, and some porches were even deemed unable to hold a large number of people.

While Mifflin Street itself was scouted, Drescher said the party moved beyond that.

“The only issue we’re hearing of right now is there are parties that are really blossoming off of Mifflin, onto Bassett, onto Dayton, and those places we didn’t specifically go out ahead of time and look at, but we’re still now having the fire inspectors come when we identify or eventually see an area or a porch or a deck that we’re questioning its safety,” she said.

According to MPD, most people who were arrested were arrested for alcohol related offenses. Three people were taken to the Dane County Jail, including an adult male who had the stolen gun in his backpack.

