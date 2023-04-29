Note titled ‘hit list’ found at Sturgeon Bay High School

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay High School Principal Keith Nerby said a faculty member found a sticky note with students’ names listed titled ‘hit list.’

A letter sent to families reads: “We immediately located the student and brought the student into the office. The school district and law enforcement have been working closely together to investigate this matter. The student in question has been suspended and will not be returning to the school for the remainder of the year.”

Principal Nerby said all students on the list have been contacted along with their families to talk about the incident and he does not believe there is any ongoing threat.

“We encourage you to talk to your child about the importance of reporting any concerning behavior or information that they hear or see. We ask that you also encourage your child to speak with a counselor or administrator if they feel uneasy or have concerns,” the letter continues.

Principal Nerby encourages anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to him.

