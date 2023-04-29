Packers Draft: Day 2 starts with selection of TE Luke Musgrave

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers started Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. The 42nd overall pick has plenty of upside at the position.

Musgrave certainly has height, standing at 6′6″. The 253-lb. tight end is the nephew of former Oregon and NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave. He caught 11 passes in 2 games last year before his season was cut short by a knee injury.

He ran 4.61 in the forty-yard dash at NFL Combine, the fourth-fastest time among tight ends.

