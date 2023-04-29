Packers Draft Tracker: Day 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers wrap up the NFL Draft on Saturday with the bulk of their draft picks in the final four rounds. Brian Gutekunst has nine picks to work with at the start of day three, which ties the 2000 draft for the most in Packers history.

Follow along below for a breakdown of each draft pick throughout the day:

Fourth Round (116) - DL Colby Wooden - Auburn

Gutekunst chose to solidify his defensive front by picking Colby Wooden out of Auburn. Green Bay has a need along the defensive line after Dean Lowry left for the Vikings in free agency. Wooden was considered to be a second or third round prospect that fell to day three. A three-year starter at Auburn, Wooden was highly productive during his college career and finished with 15 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in three seasons. That includes a career high six sacks last year.

Measuring at 6-foot-4 and 273 pounds, Wooden played both defensive tackle and outside linebacker but had most of his success playing in the interior.

Fifth Round (149) - QB Sean Clifford - Penn State

The trade to send Aaron Rodgers to the Jets and Jordan Love taking over as the starting quarterback dominated the offseason for the Packers. It also left Green Bay a little thin in the quarterback room with just Love and Danny Etling heading into the offseason program. Gutekunst choosing to add more depth to that room as well on day three by picking quarterback Sean Clifford out of Penn State. A four year starter for the Nitany Lions, Clifford is known more for his leadership abilities than his passing skills. Clifford still finished with 24 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes last season.

Fifth Round (159) - WR Dontayvion Wicks - Virginia

The Packers adding another weapon for Jordan Love in the fifth round by selecting wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks at 159. Wicks suffered a season ending injury in 2020, but came back to set the Cavaliers’ program record for receiving yards a year later. Wicks started two games last season and finished with just 430 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wicks’ best skill might be his ability to go up and get a ball in the air. The 6-foot-1-inch 206 pound wide out had a 39 inch vertical jump at the combine, and ran a 4.62 40-yard dash.

