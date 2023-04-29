Tellez 8th-inning single lifts Brewers over Angels 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez, right, reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Los...
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez, right, reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Milwaukee.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Los Angeles 2-1 on Friday night to stop the Angels’ three-game winning streak.

Willy Adames had a first-inning home run for Milwaukee, and Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a 3-for-3 night. With two outs and two on, Joey Wiemer ran 89 feet to make a leaping backhand catch on the center-field warning track 395 feet from the plate to retire Chad Wallach.

William Contreras and Mike Brosseau singled off Aaron Loup (0-2) starting the eighth. Tellez grounded a single in the hole between second and first, and into right field.

Los Angeles had put runners at the corners in the top half when Taylor Ward reached on throwing error by Brosseau at third and Shohei Ohtani singled with one out. Peter Strzelecki (2-0) retired Anthony Rendon on a flyout and Hunter Renfroe on a groundout.

Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in four chances. He has pitched nine scoreless innings in nine appearances.

Los Angeles made its first visit to Milwaukee since 2016.

In a matchup of left-handers, the Angels’ Tyler Anderson bounced back from three bad outings. He allowed five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, throwing a season-high 109 pitches. He gave up 16 earned runs over 14 innings in his three previous starts.

Milwaukee’s Wade Miley, coming off wins over San Diego and Boston, allowed seven hits and no walks in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: LHP José Quijada will be put on the IL with elbow discomfort. RHP Chris Devenski will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

LHP Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.15 ERA) starts for the Angels on Saturdat and RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55 ERA) for the Brewers.

