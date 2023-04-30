4 shot during fight at illegal street race near Seattle

Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn. (KING, KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people located south of Seattle.

Mayor Nancy Backus told KOMO-TV that the city has tried to stop the races that were putting innocent bystanders at risk.

