Annual CrazyLegs Classic brings 8k runners to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 41st annual CrazyLegs Classic, sponsored by NBC15, returned to Madison Saturday.

Over 8 thousand people of all ages came out to participate in the run/walk, held on the last Saturday of April every year.

Thousands of runners started at Library Mall and finished at the 50 yard line of Camp Randall, a tradition returned this year. Runners crossed 8 km during the race, while walkers crossed 2 km.

One participant even traveled the 8 km in a wheelchair. Benjamin Kilness, who suffered a spinal cord injury 10 years ago, said the race was on his bucket list.

“I’ve always wanted to do CrazyLegs ever since going to undergrad here,” Kilness said. “I thought it would be fun. And so I use a hand cycle primarily when doing races and stuff like this.”

Killness says the first thing he will eat to celebrate the race is fruit or toast.

The first to cross the finish line in Camp Randall was Tyson Miehe, who finished with a time of 23 minutes, 55 seconds, securing his second win in a row. Miehe ran for the Badgers, and was a state champion runner in high school.

“It was really fun, I mean considering what the weather was like last year and the long break because of COVID, you kind of get a mixed bag in April in Wisconsin,” Miehe said. “A little bit windy throughout the middle part of it, but I think without the rain and now with the sun coming out you really couldn’t ask for more than that.”

The top female finisher was Kayla Wartman from here in Madison, who finished with a time of 30 minutes, 41 seconds.

NBC15′s Mike Jacques and Charlie Shortino emceed the event.

The CrazyLegs Classic began in 1982, after three Badgers devised a plan to raise money for the University of Wisconsin Athletics Department. The race has continued to grow since then and has attracted over 354 thousand runners and walkers.

All proceeds from the race support UW Athletics. Check the CrazyLegs website for more info on the race. For further coverage, check out our Sports page.

