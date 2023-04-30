Chabad of Madison breaks ground on new hub for Jewish community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Builders broke ground Sunday on a center that will serve as a welcoming home for Madison’s Jewish community.

The new Chabad Center will be located on Monroe Street and serve as a hub for the community. Rabbi Avremel Matusof said the Chabad community is known for being inclusive, and the new center will be just that.

“Judaism with a heart. Everyone is always welcome, and we are consistently finding ways to ensure that people know they can come and celebrate, and in making opportunities for all ages, there is no affiliation needed,” Matusof said.

The current Chabad House is located on Regent Street. According to Rabbi Matusof, the Jewish community in Madison is growing and a new and improved spot is needed.

“This space is going to have a really nice gathering space. We are going to do life celebrations as well as prayers and different gatherings. We are going to have classrooms for our Hebrew school. We are going to have office space, a Kosher kitchen and other amenities that are important for Jewish life,” he said.

Rep. Lisa Subeck, one of two Jewish-American representatives in the state, attended Sunday’s ceremony. Just Tuesday Rep. Subeck signed off on a resolution deeming May Jewish American Heritage Month in Wisconsin.

“Not only to recognize the contributions of Jewish Americans and Jewish Wisconsinites to the history of our state and our nation, but it’s also a time to come together and build unity and stand together against hate against Jewish people and against hate of all kinds,” she said.

The new Chabad Center will be located at 1713 Monroe Street. For more information on the project or to contribute to it, visit https://www.chabadmadison.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/5425620/jewish/Building-Campaign.htm#building.

