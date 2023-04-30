Corbin Burnes leads Brewers past Mike Trout, Angels 7-5

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to the Los Angeles Angels during the...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched six sparkling innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee earned its third straight win after shortstop Willy Adames and manager Craig Counsell were ejected in the sixth.

Adames asked for a timeout from plate umpire Adam Beck, who refused to grant the request and called a strike. Adames had gotten two previous allowances. Counsell came out to argue and got tossed.

Adames struck out swinging on the next pitch, had words with Beck and was ejected. He had to be restrained by his teammates.

Burnes (3-1) allowed one run and five hits. William Contreras and Jesse Winker each drove in two runs for the Brewers.

Trout homered twice and drove in five runs for Los Angeles, which had won three of four. Shohei Ohtani finished with three hits.

Trout connected for a two-run shot in the eighth and the ninth. It was his first multihomer game of the season and No. 25 for his career.

Devin Williams entered after Trout’s seventh homer and got one out for his fifth save, surrendering an Ohtani single before Anthony Rendon lined out to right.

Milwaukee opened a 7-1 lead by scoring three runs in the third and four more in the fifth.

Adames hit an RBI single in the third and scored on Contreras’ double against Reid Detmers (0-2). Contreras walked with the bases loaded in the fifth, and Winker’s pinch-hit single drove in Joey Wiemer and Christian Yelich.

Detmers was charged with seven runs, four earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: SS Zach Neto took a 95-mph sinker in the right forearm from Burnes in the third inning. After a brief delay, he trotted to first base. ... Manager Phil Nevin plans to talk with Ohtani about scheduling an off day. “We usually get together once every week or so and kind of look ahead at the calendar and see what might fit for him,” Nevin said.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (right groin strain) finished his work with Triple-A Nashville, rejoined the team and could be activated soon. He started the season on the injured list after getting hurt toward the end of spring training.

ROSTER MOVES

The Angels brought up right-hander Chris Devenski from Triple-A Salt Lake and placed left-hander José Quijada on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Catcher Logan O’Hoppe was transferred to the 60-day IL.

The Brewers traded reliever Javy Guerra (0-0, 8.64 ERA in eight appearances) to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named.

UP NEXT

LHP José Suarez (0-1, 10.26 ERA) starts for the Angels and RHP Colin Rea (0-1, 5.17 ERA) goes for the Brewers on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say

Latest News

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback...
Former Badger LB Nick Herbig drafted by Steelers in fourth round
Matt Lafleur on Packers picks 2023 draft
Packers Draft Tracker: Day 3
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez, right, reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Los...
Tellez 8th-inning single lifts Brewers over Angels 2-1
League One Volleyball announced a pro team coming to Madison beginning in 2024.
League One Volleyball CEO explains why Madison was always the right choice for a pro team