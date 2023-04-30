Democratic election commissioner resigns in Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Democratic member of the commission that oversees Wisconsin elections plans to resign.

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Julie Glancey announced on Friday that she plans to step down on Monday.

The 72-year-old Glancey, a former Sheboygan County clerk, was first appointed to the six-member bipartisan commission by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, in 2016 to fill one of three Democratic seats. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers reappointed her to serve a five-year term ending in 2026.

Glancey said in a statement that it’s time for her to make way for someone with a fresh perspective. Evers will appoint a successor from a list of Democrats who were former local government clerks to serve the remainder of Glancey’s term.

Glancey was a founding member of the elections commission after Walker and his fellow Republicans formed the agency in 2015 to replace the Government Accountability Board, a panel of retired judges that oversaw elections. Republicans dismantled the board after it launched an investigation into coordination between Walker’s 2012 recall campaign and outside groups.

Republicans who support Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that Joe Biden somehow stole Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election have heaped criticism on the elections commission in recent months. A recount and multiple court decisions have affirmed Biden’s victory in the state and found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Latest News

Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to the Los Angeles Angels during the...
Corbin Burnes leads Brewers past Mike Trout, Angels 7-5
A Hmong woman works on a design for a story quilt (courtesy of Mai Zong Vue)
Hmong story quilt to be displayed in Capitol building
The starting line on State St. jus off the UW Library mall
Annual CrazyLegs Classic brings 8k runners to Madison