Don’t be a surprised to see some snowflakes

Mostly rain with some snow today

Scattered rain/snow continues Monday

More spring-like by midweek

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately we’ll have to get used to the cool and dreary weather for the next few days because this weather-maker isn’t going anywhere fast. While temperatures were mild enough to allow for just rain yesterday, cooler air today will bring the chance for some snow to mix into the rain showers.

What’s Coming Up...

We’ll see mostly scattered rain through Sunday morning and afternoon, but snow light snow will mix in during the morning. Thanks to temperatures above freezing though, any snow should melt pretty quickly if not immediately after it falls. Highs will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s today - about 20 to 25° below average! Winds will also be stronger out of the west, gusting close to 30 mph at times.

A few showers will continue overnight, with lows in the mid-30s.

This system will gain some moisture off of the Great Lakes as it departs on Monday, allowing for more scattered rain and snow chances especially along and east of I-39. Winds will be even stronger tomorrow: sustained up to 25 mph, with gusts near 40. Temperatures remain in the mid-40s during the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

Thankfully things brighten up and warm up through the workweek. Highs will return to the 60s by Wednesday, nearing 70 for some by Thursday. It looks to be a mainly quiet first week of May (aside from Monday), with only a slight chance for a few showers on Thursday or Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.