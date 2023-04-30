Hmong story quilt to be displayed in Capitol building

A quilt depicting Hmong women's experiences during the pandemic will be displayed in the Capitol rotunda throughout May.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new exhibit will be opening in the Capitol building that honors the women of the Hmong community.

The Wisconsin Women’s Council and the Hmong Institute have worked together to produce a story quilt that documents how Hmong women experienced the pandemic.

The quilt will be on display on the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda starting Monday, May 1. It will be open until the end of May.

