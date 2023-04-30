Madison Parks Foundation unveils pet memorial statue

Proceeds from statue support city dog parks
The Madison Parks Foundation unveiled a new memorial statue at Quann Park.
The Madison Parks Foundation unveiled a new memorial statue at Quann Park.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To pay tribute to the joy our pets bring us and Madison’s commitment to them, the Madison Parks Foundation (MPF) donated a custom sculpture that will live at Quann Park.

The memorial sculpture was unveiled Sunday morning and features ‘Furever Tags’ mounted to the memorial that community members can purchase in honor of their four-legged friends for $100.

The Madison Parks Foundation unveiled a new memorial statue at Quann Park.
The Madison Parks Foundation unveiled a new memorial statue at Quann Park.(WMTV-TV)

“I hope [people] just find it as something fun,” MPF Board member Pierce Sullivan said. “I’m sure all dog lovers have seen two dogs play tug-o-war with a rope, so we hope it just brings some joy and the hope that wherever you think your dog is at after they pass, that they’re playing somewhere and still enjoying themselves.”

Quann Park on Madison’s south side is one of the city’s nine fenced, off-leash dog parks.

Proceeds from the Furever Tags will help MPF upgrade current city dog parks and plan for future dog parks.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Latest News

May starts chilly but temperatures are heading up
Spring Feel Is Back This Week
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Right-hander Trevor Megill traded to Brewers from Twins
A Middleton woman crashed through a front yard, severely damaging the homeowner's vehicles.
Middleton woman crashes through yard, cited for OWI
Standoff in Village of Marshall resolved peacefully