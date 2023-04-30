Madison Parks Foundation unveils pet memorial statue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To pay tribute to the joy our pets bring us and Madison’s commitment to them, the Madison Parks Foundation (MPF) donated a custom sculpture that will live at Quann Park.

The memorial sculpture was unveiled Sunday morning and features ‘Furever Tags’ mounted to the memorial that community members can purchase in honor of their four-legged friends for $100.

The Madison Parks Foundation unveiled a new memorial statue at Quann Park. (WMTV-TV)

“I hope [people] just find it as something fun,” MPF Board member Pierce Sullivan said. “I’m sure all dog lovers have seen two dogs play tug-o-war with a rope, so we hope it just brings some joy and the hope that wherever you think your dog is at after they pass, that they’re playing somewhere and still enjoying themselves.”

Quann Park on Madison’s south side is one of the city’s nine fenced, off-leash dog parks.

Proceeds from the Furever Tags will help MPF upgrade current city dog parks and plan for future dog parks.

