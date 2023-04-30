Middleton woman crashes through yard, cited for OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton woman was cited for an OWI after crashing into a family’s front yard early Sunday morning.

The homeowner woke up to the sound of a loud crash and found a Dodge Challenger had crashed into the two cars in her driveway, the Middleton Police Department reported. The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle fled the area.

The driver had been speeding when she failed to make a curve and lost control of her vehicle, officials said. The car then knocked down a Madison Gas & Electric pole before hitting a small trailer, a trampoline and one of the vehicles in the driveway, pushing it into the other. The trailer and both cars were severely damaged, police confirmed.

Police found the driver at her home. She admitted she had been drinking wine while driving, and a breath test found her blood-alcohol level to be 0.19, officials said.

The driver was cited for operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to keep motor vehicle under control, failure to notify police of an accident, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to wear a seatbelt and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. It was her first offense, police said.

One of the family members, who wished not to be on camera, said they did not lose power, but noted this was not the first time their property had been damaged due to drivers jumping the curve on the corner of Spring Grove Ct.

