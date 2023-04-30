Middleton woman crashes through yard, cited for OWI

A trampoline, two cars and side yard are severely damaged.
A Middleton woman crashed through a front yard, severely damaging the homeowner's vehicles.
A Middleton woman crashed through a front yard, severely damaging the homeowner's vehicles.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton woman was cited for an OWI after crashing into a family’s front yard early Sunday morning.

The homeowner woke up to the sound of a loud crash and found a Dodge Challenger had crashed into the two cars in her driveway, the Middleton Police Department reported. The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle fled the area.

The driver had been speeding when she failed to make a curve and lost control of her vehicle, officials said. The car then knocked down a Madison Gas & Electric pole before hitting a small trailer, a trampoline and one of the vehicles in the driveway, pushing it into the other. The trailer and both cars were severely damaged, police confirmed.

Police found the driver at her home. She admitted she had been drinking wine while driving, and a breath test found her blood-alcohol level to be 0.19, officials said.

The driver was cited for operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to keep motor vehicle under control, failure to notify police of an accident, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to wear a seatbelt and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. It was her first offense, police said.

One of the family members, who wished not to be on camera, said they did not lose power, but noted this was not the first time their property had been damaged due to drivers jumping the curve on the corner of Spring Grove Ct.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Latest News

Standoff in Village of Marshall resolved peacefully
Green Thumb expert Natalie Ortega walks gardeners through simple tips and chores for those...
How to get your garden ready for spring
The Wisconsin Muslim Project, which aims to highlight Muslim people in Wisconsin, launched...
Wisconsin Muslim Project connecting Muslims and non-Muslims
Democratic election commissioner resigns in Wisconsin