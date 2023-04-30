New Glarus Brewing announces limited-time seasonal beer

New Glarus Brewing Company sign
New Glarus Brewing Company sign(WMTV)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new seasonal beer hit the shelves last week and will only be available in Wisconsin during spring and summer for a limited time.

The New Glarus Brewing Company created a New Glarus Pilsner which is a new brand in their seasonal series. Creator Dan Carey started a ‘ceaseless quest to brew the perfect pilsner,’ the release stated.

The beer is described to have ‘old-school styles’ of German and Czech using malted barley to create a ‘complex’ yet ‘easy bitterness.’ The beer went through six weeks of lagering before it was packaged and shipped.

The release also stated that this new pilsner will be available on draft and in six and 12-pack cans. Visit the New Glarus Brewing website to find information on stocking and locations.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Black bear climbs tree in West side homeowner's backyard
Black bear climbs tree and takes a nap in Madison
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth

Latest News

May starts chilly but temperatures are heading up
Spring Feel Is Back This Week
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Right-hander Trevor Megill traded to Brewers from Twins
The Madison Parks Foundation unveiled a new memorial statue at Quann Park.
Madison Parks Foundation unveils pet memorial statue
A Middleton woman crashed through a front yard, severely damaging the homeowner's vehicles.
Middleton woman crashes through yard, cited for OWI