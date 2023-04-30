Puppy Up raises cancer awareness through annual community walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members can take their dogs on a two-mile walk that raises awareness, funds and education for cancer in people and pets.

The Puppy Up Foundation announced their 10th annual PuppyUp Madison walk on May 7 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.

“This local walk helps bring awareness to our dog community and raises money to fund comparative oncology research, education and awareness,” Karen Eckert, the walk organizer said in a statement.

Cancer affects one in every three dogs and about six million dogs are diagnosed with cancer every year, the statement continued. The walk is also dedicated to celebrating joy and bond that animals bring.

Photos with the Madison Mallards Mascot will be available alongside the Delta Beer Lab, a Slobber Saloon, vendors and food. The Doggie Dash and Lure Course are also returning this year.

The walk will begin at 11:45 a.m., registration opens at 10 a.m. and participants are encouraged to arrive early. Registration is $25 per person through May 5 and $30 on May 6-7. Registration is free for children 14 and under.

To learn more about Puppy Up, visit their website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.