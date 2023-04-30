Right-hander Trevor Megill traded to Brewers from Twins

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Trevor Megill was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for cash and a player to be named.

Megill, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Triple-A St. Paul. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a roster spot for right-hander Brock Stewart.

Megill was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season and 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee said it will assign Megill to Triple-A Nashville. He is the older brother of New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.

In addition, the Brewers transferred outfielder Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Bear Sighting Verona
Bear spotted by Home Depot in Madison, officials say
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just South-West of the Village of DeForest, are a...
DeForest development illustrates area growth
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to the Los Angeles Angels during the...
Corbin Burnes leads Brewers past Mike Trout, Angels 7-5
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after sacking Washington State quarterback...
Former Badger LB Nick Herbig drafted by Steelers in fourth round
Matt Lafleur on Packers picks 2023 draft
Packers Draft Tracker: Day 3
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez, right, reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Los...
Tellez 8th-inning single lifts Brewers over Angels 2-1