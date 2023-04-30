Spring Feel Is Back This Week

Another chance of a wintry mix tomorrow

Winds will be gusting to 30+ mph

A sunny stretch begins Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the last day of April, we started chilly with our low here in Madison down to 36F. Light rain picked back up again, but across the Madison area, there wasn’t any snow mixed in with it. Then winds ramped back up into the 30 mph range. So far most areas have only received less than 1/2″ of rain, with parts of northern Wisconsin picking up over 8″ of snow. Rain will end this evening, then we’ll see a break overnight, and then starting Monday with a wintry mix beginning late morning, then switching over to more showers during the afternoon.

What’s Coming Up...

Tuesday will be a windy day but a drier day. As the area of low pressure pulls east, so does its precipitation. The temperature will start to budge up slowly with highs on Tuesday still a chilly 49F. As we progress through the week and weekend, temperatures will steadily be on the climb, and by next Sunday we’ll be seeing 70F again.

Looking Ahead...

As we start the week, the chance for precipitation with this storm ends on Monday evening, but clouds will likely stay in the forecast through much of the beginning of Tuesday, then we begin to start to see brighter skies.

